Russell Wilson Would Waive No-Trade Clause For Broncos, Giants Or Saints?

According to Jordan Schultz, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson would strongly consider waiving his no-trade clause for three teams, including the Giants, Broncos and Saints.

Seattle is 4-8 on the season and Wilson’s future with the team seems up in the air given this season hasn’t seemingly done much to address his gripes with the team from the offseason.

New York, Denver and New Orleans all could use the substantial upgrade at quarterback Wilson could provide, assuming they’re interested in a trade and assuming Seattle makes him available this offseason.

The Saints are holdovers from the list Wilson’s agent released last offseason, which also included the Bears, Cowboys and Raiders. Those three teams appear mostly settled at the quarterback position for now, though.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in nine games for the Seahawks and completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 2,042 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks and Wilson as the news is available.