Russini: Saints, Browns, Chiefs Among Teams Making Trade Calls For RBs

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Saints, Browns and Chiefs are among the teams making calls looking for running back help via a trade.

Per our Preseason Trade Block, Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. is the best option available. Other depth options include Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Buccaneers RB Rachaad White and Colts RB Khalil Herbert, among others.

Browns second-round RB Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned and could face discipline from the NFL. As for the Saints and Chiefs, they added multiple players to the room this offseason, but it’s clear they aren’t satisfied with their depth behind the starters.

Robinson, 26, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, his first year as the full-time starter at Alabama. He was selected by the Commanders with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Robinson is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Washington and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in 14 games for the Commanders and rushed for 799 yards on 187 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 20 receptions for 159 yards and eight total touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Robinson as the news is available.