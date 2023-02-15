Saints Announce Five Coaching Moves, Including Hiring DC Joe Woods

The New Orleans Saints announced they have officially hired five coaches to their staff for the 2023 season, including new DC Joe Woods.

The other moves include:

DL coach Todd Grantham

Secondary coach Marcus Robertson

TE coach Clancy Barone

Assistant OL coach Kevin Carberry

Woods, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2004 as their defensive backs coach. After a few years in Tampa Bay, Woods took the same position with the Vikings where he remained for eight years before catching on with the Raiders in 2014.

The Broncos brought Woods in as their defensive backs coach before promoting him to defensive coordinator in 2017. The 49ers hired Woods in 2019 as their defensive passing game coordinator.

Woods was hired by the Browns as their defensive coordinator in 2020 and remained in the position for three seasons.

In 2022, the Browns’ defense ranked No. 14 in total yards allowed, No. 5 in passing yards allowed, No. 25 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 20 in points per game with Woods as their defensive coordinator.