Saints Claim RB Adam Prentice Off Waiver

The New Orleans Saints claimed RB Adam Prentice off waivers from the Denver Broncos, according to Tom Pelissero.

Prentice, 24, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with the team before Denver cut him earlier this week.

In 2020 with South Carolina, Prentice played in four games as a fullback, recording two catches for 13 yards.