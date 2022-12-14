Saints Claim RB Eno Benjamin Off Waivers From Texans

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints have claimed RB Eno Benjamin off of waivers from the Texans on Wednesday.

The Saints, Seahawks, and Chiefs had previously placed waiver claims for Benjamin when he was waived by the Cardinals, so it’s no surprise to see New Orleans submit another claim.

Benjamin, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals out of Arizona State back in 2020. He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3,397,712 when the Cardinals waived him last month.

The Texans later claimed Benjamin off waivers before opting to waive him themselves.

In 2022, Benjamin has appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and Texans and rushed for 300 yards on 73 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 24 receptions for 184 yards receiving and two touchdowns.