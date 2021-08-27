Saints Evacuating To Dallas Due To Hurricane Ida

Jeff Duncan and Amie Just of NOLA.com report that the New Orleans Saints are evacuating to Dallas, Texas prior to Hurricane Ida, which is expected to make landfall in Louisiana.

The team currently plans to leave on Saturday afternoon before the storm is projected to hit on Sunday.

Plans have been made for the team to hold practices at AT&T Stadium in Dallas should the storm force them away from New Orleans for an extended time.

According to the report, the Saints’ original practice plan was for them to have sessions on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Now, however, the Saints’ tentative plan is to stay in Dallas until Wednesday.

This would not be the first time the team has been forced to evacuate the area, as they had previously done so due to Hurricane Katrina several years ago.

We will have more news on the Saints’ situation as it becomes available.