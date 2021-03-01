Saints Expected To Prioritize Re-Signing S Marcus Williams

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Saints are expected to prioritize re-signing S Marcus Williams this offseason, despite their cap issues.

Fowler explains that New Orleans wants to keep Williams “within financial reason,” even though he will have a strong market in free agency.

According to Fowler, the Saints also expressed interest in re-signing QB Jameis Winston.

Williams, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans and is now in position to test the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Saints and recorded 59 tackles, three interceptions and seven passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.