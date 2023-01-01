Saints Expected To Seek First-Round Draft Compensation For Sean Payton

According to Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints have kept close tabs on past precedent when it comes to head coach trades as they prepare for a possible deal involving former HC Sean Payton.

Schefter highlights three trades the Saints can point to as comparable value for what they should get for Payton:

The Buccaneers gave two first-round picks, two second-round picks and $8 million to the Raiders for Jon Gruden

The Patriots gave a first, fourth and a seventh to the Jets for Bill Belichick , a fifth and a seventh

, a fifth and a seventh The Jets gave a first, second, third and fourth-round pick to the Patriots for Bill Parcells

Jonathan Jones adds Payton will also command a salary that is top-three, minimum, among all NFL coaches. All together, that’s a high asking price that will keep some owners and teams out of the running for Payton.

Jones notes any team that wishes to talk to Payton about their vacancy first has to get permission from the Saints, and that would happen by putting an acceptable trade offer on the table.

The general consensus among the executives was that it would cost at least a first to get Payton, although several thought the Saints might consider accepting less if it gets Payton out of the conference.

Payton, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he later agreed to an extension that would have kept him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019. However, he elected to retire after the 2021 season and join FOX as an analyst.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.

We’ll have more on Payton as the news is available.