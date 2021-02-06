Saints Facing More Punishment For Violations Of COVID-19 Protocols

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport are reporting that the New Orleans Saints are once again facing discipline from the NFL for violations of the league’s COVID-19 policy.

According to the report, it’s possible that these violations may have contributed to Saints RB Alvin Kamara testing positive and missing the team’s Week 17 game.

Several of the Saints’ running backs missed the team’s Week 17 due to being high-risk close contacts.

Rapoport and Pelissero say that this could be the largest punishment yet for the Saints, considering that it’s their offense.

The violation was reportedly captured on surveillance video obtained by the NFL.

New Orleans has previously been fined $250,000 while HC Sean Payton was fired $100,000 for failing to properly wear face coverings back in Week 2. The Saints were later fined another $500,000 and lost a seventh-round pick for a maskless celebration after their Week 9 game.

The report adds that the Saints’ punishment could be reduced if the team issues fines internally for violators, but it could include the loss of multiple and/or higher draft picks and another fine.

