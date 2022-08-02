Saints Fear Significant Knee Injury For Rookie S Smoke Monday

According to Mike Garafolo, the Saints fear undrafted rookie S Smoke Monday has suffered a significant knee injury.

Monday has been an early standout in training camp and not just for his name.

If New Orleans’ worries prove correct, expect the team to place Monday on injured reserve in the coming days.

Monday, 22, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn following the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his four-year college career, Monday appeared in 50 games with 24 starts. He recorded 172 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, five interceptions and 13 pass deflections.