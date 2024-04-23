Draft Rumors: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions a cornerback or Penn State DE Chop Robinson as logical targets for the Buccaneers in the first round with the No. 26 pick.
- However, ESPN’s Jordan Reid says there’s a real chance Robinson isn’t available, as he’s heard mid-Round 1 love from evaluators for Robinson.
- Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline has also heard that Robinson won’t last past the middle part of the first round and a lot of teams are high on him.
Falcons
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer does not expect the Falcons to draft a quarterback with the No. 8 pick, though that’s a sentiment in some league circles.
- He thinks the Falcons will be choosing between Alabama DE Dallas Turner, Texas DT Byron Murphy II or LSU WR Malik Nabers.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter has heard a lot of buzz recently about Murphy as a top-ten pick, perhaps even the first defender off the board.
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid has heard some buzz about the Falcons being interested in trading down.
Panthers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions it would not be a shock to see Panthers GM Dan Morgan auction off the first pick of the second round to try and pick up more assets for a rebuilding team.
- Joseph Person of The Athletic analyzed every Panthers’ pick from Dane Brugler’s mock draft. Person feels a trade back from their first pick at No. 33 would give Morgan a “gift-wrapped opportunity” to improve the team in the short and long term, but using both picks is also an option.
- Person believes the Panthers will take a corner at some point in the draft, but if it’s early it likely means they won’t sign veteran CB Stephon Gilmore.
- He also notes new HC Dave Canales could be interested in drafting a running back because of their pre-draft visits with the position.
- Canales feels OL Austin Corbett “is wired” to move to center and likes what he sees so far. (Darin Gantt)
- Morgan said they are “going to leave the door open” on potentially going after Gilmore . (David Newton)
- Canales on how to help QB Bryce Young: “It’s not about surrounding Bryce with great players. It’s about building a great team.” (Person)
- South Carolina WR Xavier Legette did an official 30 visit with the Panthers. (Chapel Fowler)
- Legette says Carolina seems really interested in him: “I’ve met with the Panthers four or five times… They keep telling me that if I’m sitting at 33 they’re going to take me.” (John Crumpler)
Saints
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard the Saints connected to Oregon State RT Taliese Fuaga and thinks that New Orleans could be bullish on his potential to flip sides.
