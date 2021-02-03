Saints Have “Big Interest” In Re-Signing QB Jameis Winston

In an appearance on Good Morning Football, Saints HC Sean Payton said the Saints have a “big interest” in bringing back QB Jameis Winston.

“We had a great exposure for one year with Jameis Winston,” Payton said. “We didn’t have a normal offseason, but we had enough time to see what we had with him as a player, as a leader, as an athlete. I really like what we had a chance to see. He was a tremendous leader for this team, and that’s hard to do when you come in new in free agency your first year as a backup quarterback. So that’ll be an important checkmark for us.

Payton said usually they’d try to be coy about their plans to replace Drew Brees after he retires as expected this offseason. But he said it’s really no secret how high he and the staff regard Winston and fellow QB Taysom Hill.

“A lot of times you want to hold your cards closer to the vest, and he is a free agent, but him along with Taysom Hill, who’s in the building, we’ve said it all along, we’re going to develop and coach those guys. Jameis is one of those guys that we have a big interest in,” he said.

Winston was the gameday backup quarterback for much of the season behind Brees and had one relief appearance. But Payton elected to go with Hill as the starter for a four-game stretch after Brees was hurt.

Still, it appears that Winston will have a viable shot to be the guy for New Orleans as they turn the page into the future at quarterback.

Winston, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal this past offseason. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Winston appeared in four games for the Saints and completed 7-11 passing attempts for 75 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

We’ll have more on Winston as the news is available.