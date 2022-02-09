Saints Hiring Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone To Offensive Staff

Ian Rapoport reports that the Saints are hiring former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone to a role on their offensive staff.

Marrone, 57, was hired by the Bills as their head coach back in 2013 after he had spent a number of years with at Syracuse. After two seasons in Buffalo, Marrone surprisingly voided his contract with the team to become a free agent.

The thinking at the time was that Marrone was going to be hired by the Jets. However, he didn’t secure another head-coaching job and eventually ended up on the Jaguars’ coaching staff as an assistant.

The Jaguars promoted him to interim head coach after they parted ways with Gus Bradley in 2016 and he remained in the position until he was fired after the 2020 season. He joined Alabama as the OL coach for 2021.

As the Jaguars’ head coach, Marrone has compiled a 23-43 (34.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a trip to the AFC Championship game.