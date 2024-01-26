Saints Interviewing Former Eagles OC Brian Johnson For Same Role

Dianna Russini reports the Saints are scheduled to interview former Eagles OC Brian Johnson for their vacant offensive coordinator role on Monday.

Russini notes Johnson spent Thursday interviewing for the Browns’ OC job, while the Buccaneers also requested to interview him.

Johnson, 36, took his first coaching job as the QBs coach at Utah in 2010. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator before departing to become the QBs coach at Mississippi State in 2014.

From there, Johnson had stints with Houston and Florida before the Eagles hired him as their QBs coach in 2021.

The Eagles then promoted Johnson to their offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023, the Eagles offense under Johnson finished eighth in total yards and seventh in points, placing eighth in rushing yards and 16th in passing yards.