Saints Likely To Release QB Jameis Winston

Adam Schefter reports that with the Saints signing QB Derek Carr to a contract, the expectation is that New Orleans will release veteran QB Jameis Winston.

The only question here is whether the Saints will release Winston outright or designate him as a post-June 1 release.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Winston now would free up $4.4 million of available cap space while creating $10.2 million in dead money.

However, those numbers improve to $12.8 million of available cap space while creating $2.8 million in dead money if he’s designated as a post-June 1 release.

Winston, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He, unfortunately, tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him last year to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million.

In 2022, Winston was limited to appearing in just three games for the Saints and completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 858 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.