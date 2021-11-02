Saints Made Run At Trading For Odell Beckham

According to Kimberley Martin, the Saints made a run at trading for Browns WR Odell Beckham.

However, the two sides couldn’t agree on a workable deal given how much money Beckham was still owed in 2021 and how little salary space the Saints have.

Martin adds the Browns still haven’t given up on Beckham being a big part of their offense down the stretch.

Reports have indicated the Saints had been exploring adding a wide receiver before the trade deadline. Beckham went to college at LSU, so a homecoming would probably have been welcomed by him.

Beckham continues to struggle in Cleveland, with just one catch for six yards on Sunday against the Steelers. But it looks like the Browns will continue to try and make things work for at least the duration of the season.

Beyond that, though, the future with Beckham and the Browns is cloudy. He’s set to count $15 million against the cap for Cleveland in 2022 and 2023.

Beckham, 28, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers.

Beckham stands to make base salaries of $14.5 million and $13.75 million over the next two years.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.

We’ll have more on Beckham as the news is available.