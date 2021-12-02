Saints Make Six Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints made a series of moves on Thursday ahead of their game against the Cowboys, according to Field Yates.

The full list includes:

Saints elevated LB Chase Hansen and G Forrest Lamp to their active roster.

and G to their active roster. Saints signed OT Calen Benenoch, DT Albert Huggins and RB Adam Prentice to their active roster.

DT and RB to their active roster. Saints placed DE Tanoh Kpassagnon on injured reserve.

Lamp, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $6,666,906, which included a signing bonus of $2,988,660.

The Bills signed Lamp to a one-year contract this past April before placing him on injured reserve in August and released him with a settlement a week later. The Saints signed him to their practice squad a few months ago.

In 2020, Lamp appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers and made 16 starts.