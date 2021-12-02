Saints Make Six Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints made a series of moves on Thursday ahead of their game against the Cowboys, according to Field Yates.
The full list includes:
- Saints elevated LB Chase Hansen and G Forrest Lamp to their active roster.
- Saints signed OT Calen Benenoch, DT Albert Huggins and RB Adam Prentice to their active roster.
- Saints placed DE Tanoh Kpassagnon on injured reserve.
Lamp, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $6,666,906, which included a signing bonus of $2,988,660.
The Bills signed Lamp to a one-year contract this past April before placing him on injured reserve in August and released him with a settlement a week later. The Saints signed him to their practice squad a few months ago.
In 2020, Lamp appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers and made 16 starts.
