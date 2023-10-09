Saints Make Three Roster Moves

Per Nick Underhill, the Saints placed WR Shaq Davis on injured reserve and released CB Anthony Johnson from the practice squad.

The team also released OL Tommy Kraemer, according to Underhill.

Kraemer, 25, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2021 NFL Draft. Detroit waived him coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad.

Since then, Kraemer has bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season but was not tendered as a restricted free agent this past offseason.

In 2021, Kraemer appeared in nine games for the Lions and made three starts at guard.