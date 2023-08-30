Saints Officially Sign 16 Players To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints officially signed 16 players to their practice squad on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

S Johnathan Abram WR Lynn Bowden LB Ryan Connelly WR Shaquan Davis OL Mark Evans II DL Jack Heflin DB Anthony Johnson WR Jontre Kirklin G Tommy Kraemer DE Niko Lalos RB Ellis Merriweather T Storm Norton LB Anfernee Orji DE Kyle Phillips LB Jaylon Smith LB Ty Summers

Abram, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders out of Mississippi State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $11,495,198 rookie contract including a $6,380,144 signing bonus.

The Raiders opted to decline his fifth-year option for the 2023 season this past April. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders waived him midseason. He was claimed by the Packers before being waived and claimed by the Seahawks in November.

Abram signed a one-year deal with the Saints in March, but was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Abram appeared in eight games for the Raiders, five games for the Seahawks, and twice for the Packers, recording 59 tackles and three pass defenses.