Saints Officially Sign DT Montravius Adams, Place Three On IR

The New Orleans Saints officially signed DL Montravius Adams and placed OL Will Clapp, K Wil Lutz and TE Nick Vannett on injured reserve.

Adams, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He’s finished his four-year, $3.26 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

He finished last season on the injured reserve due to a toe injury but was activated in February. The Patriots signed him to a one-year contract in free agency but elected to cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Adams appeared in eight games and recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and no sacks.

Lutz, 27, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2016. He agreed to a three-year, $1.62 million contract with Baltimore, but was unfortunately waived as they cut their roster down.

The Saints signed him to a contract a few days later and he’s been in New Orleans ever since. Lutz was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2019 when he signed a five-year, $20.25 million extension.

He was set to make a base salary of $3.4 million in 2021 and in each of the final two years of the deal in 2022 and 2023.

In 2020, Lutz appeared in all 16 games for the Saints and converted 23 of 28 field goal attempts (82.1 percent) to go along with 57 of 58 extra point tries (98.3 percent).