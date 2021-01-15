Saints OL Will Clapp Tests Positive For COVID-19

Tom Pelissero reports that Saints’ C Will Clapp has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Will Clapp

According to Pelissero, there are no high-risk close contacts to Clapp, so it’s not like the situation a few weeks ago when Alvin Kamara’s positive test led to the running backs room being mostly out.

Clapp, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract and was on their active roster the first two years of the contract.

However, New Orleans waived Clapp and later re-signed him to their practice squad before bringing him up to the active roster.

In 2020, Clapp appeared in eight games for the Saints but had no starts.

