Saints-Packers In Week 1 Moved To Jacksonville

According to Jeff Duncan, the scheduled game in Week 1 between the Saints and Packers that was originally supposed to be a home game in New Orleans has been moved to Jacksonville.

The city of New Orleans is still dealing with the effects of Hurricane Ida over the weekend, including massive loss of power.

While the Superdome escaped major damage, the city is in no shape to host a major sporting event right now.

The Saints are currently practicing and operating out of Dallas at the Cowboys’ spacious facilities. Saints HC Sean Payton has said the team expects to be away from home for about a month, though that could be adjusted downward if things change.

New Orleans is scheduled to be on the road in Week 2 and 3, so there’s at least a chance they could return to the Superdome for Week 4’s game against the Giants on October 3.

The team has a bye in Week 6 and their next home game after that isn’t until October 31 against the Buccaneers.

We’ll have more regarding the Saints as the news is available.