Saints Placing K Cody Parkey On Injured Reserve

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are placing K Cody Parkey on injured reserve after he suffered a groin injury during pregame.

Mike Triplett notes that Saints kicker Wil Lutz could potentially return as soon as Week 7 after the team’s Week 6 bye.

Parkey, 29, originally signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in May of 2014. However, he was traded to the Eagles after a few months.

Parkey had brief stints with the Eagles, Browns and Dolphins before signing a four-year, $15 million contract with the Bears in 2018. Chicago designated Parkey as a post-June 1 cut in 2019 following his infamous missed field goal in the 2018 playoffs.

Parkey signed with the Titans in 2019 but was released after just a few games. From there, he caught on with the Browns a few weeks into the 2020 regular season.

Parkey re-signed with the Browns to a one-year, $1.2 million deal this offseason. However, he was placed on injured reserve and later released. The Saints signed him to a contract last week.

In 2020, Parkey appeared in 15 games for the Browns and converted 19 of 22 field goal attempts (86.4 percent) to go along with 43 of 47 extra point tries (91.5 percent).