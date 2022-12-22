Saints Placing WR Jarvis Landry On Injured Reserve, Promote WR Kirk Merritt

The New Orleans Saints are placing veteran WR Jarvis Landry on injured reserve Thursday, per Nick Underhill.

New Orleans also promoted WR Kirk Merritt from their practice squad to the active roster, announced his agent Mike McCartney.

Landry will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before the team can designate him to return.

Landry, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018.

Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75M extension with $47M guaranteed. The Browns opted to release him after giving him permission to seek out a trade. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Saints this pat May worth $6 million.

In 2022, Landry has appeared in nine games for the Saints and caught 25 passes for 272 yards receiving and one touchdown.