Saints Plan To Explore Extensions For RT Ryan Ramcyzk & CB Marshon Lattimore

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints would like to extend one or both of RT Ryan Ramczyk and CB Marshon Lattimore‘s deals.

Rapoport adds nothing is believed to be close regarding either player at the moment. Both were first-round picks by the team in 2017 and have been key starters.

In addition to locking up the players long-term, extensions for Ramczyk and Lattimore could free up cap space in 2021 as both are set to play out the season on their fifth-year option.

Lattimore, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore is set to make $10.244 million under the option in 2021.

In 2020, Lattimore appeared in 14 games for the Saints and recorded 62 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defended. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 70 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.

Ramczyk, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.891 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1,677,485 for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

He’ll make a base salary of $11.064 million under the option in 2021.

In 2020, Ramczyk appeared in all 16 games for the Saints, making 16 starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 20 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.