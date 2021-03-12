Saints Plan To Release DT Malcom Brown

Josina Anderson is reporting that the Saints plan to release veteran DT Malcom Brown.

Last we heard regarding Brown, Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints were looking to trade him.

However, it appears as though there were no teams interested in parting with draft compensation for Brown.

Brown, 27, is a former first-round pick out of Texas by the Patriots in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $7.613 million rookie contract that included $6.242 million guaranteed and earned a base salary of $1,473,168 in 2018.

The Patriots declined Brown’s fifth-year option, making him eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2019. He signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Saints.

In 2020, Brown appeared in 13 games for the Saints, recording 27 total tackles and one sack. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 34 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.