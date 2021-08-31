Saints Planning To Be Away From New Orleans For First Month Of Season

On Tuesday, Saints HC Sean Payton told reporters that they are preparing for the possibility they could be away from New Orleans for the first month of the season.

Payton explained that it’s easier for them to be prepared to play elsewhere for the first four weeks or so and then adjust to a shorter timeline if this proves to be the case.

New Orleans experienced another serious hurricane in recent days that did significant damage to the city.

The good news for the Saints is that the Superdome did not sustain significant damage.

The Saints evacuated to Dallas a few days ago and it’s possible they could end up hosting the Packers in Week 1 out there.

New Orleans is scheduled to be on the road in Week 2 and 3, so there’s at least a chance they could return to the Superdome for Week 4’s game against the Giants.

We’ll have more regarding the Saints as the news is available.