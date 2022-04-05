Saints QB Blake Bortles Requests & Receives Release

According to Adam Schefter, Saints QB Blake Bortles asked the Saints to release him after the signing of Andy Dalton and the Saints will oblige.

Schefter says Bortles is looking for a better opportunity to be the backup quarterback.

Bortles, 29, was taken with the No. 3 overall pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $20,654,796 rookie contract when the Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option.

Jacksonville elected to sign Bortles to a three-year, $54 million contract that included $26.5 million guaranteed. However, they cut him loose after signing Nick Foles to a contract a few years ago.

Bortles caught on with the Rams on a one-year, $1 million deal for the 2019 season. He then signed on with the Broncos and was on and off of their roster before signing on briefly with the Packers last May.

Green Bay brought Bortles back after Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and after being let go he caught on with the Saints. He had signed a futures deal for 2022.

For his career, Bortles has appeared in 78 games and completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 17,649 yards, 103 touchdowns, and 75 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,766 yards and eight touchdowns.