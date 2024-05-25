Veteran C Billy Price Announces Retirement Due To Blood Clot

Per Ben Baby, veteran NFL C Billy Price announced his retirement on his Instagram account following emergency pulmonary embolism surgery which took place on April 24th.

Price added in his statement that the surgery was required for a blood clot that was entering both of his lungs. He also noted that he will be retiring immediately to avoid any risks while he is on a blood thinning medication.

Price, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals in 2018 out of Ohio State. He finished out the fourth year of a $11.712 million rookie deal that included a $6.598 million signing bonus.

Cincinnati then declined Price’s fifth-year option and traded him to the Giants for DT B.J. Hill in 2021. He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career after the Giants declined to re-sign him and eventually landed with the Raiders practice squad. Price then signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals for the 2022 season.

The Saints signed Price to a contract but let him go and he caught on with the Cowboys in September of 2023, remaining on the practice squad until his deal expired in January of 2024.

In 2022, Price appeared in and started 11 games at center for the Cardinals.

For his career, Price appeared in 69 games for the Bengals, Giants, and Cardinals. He made eight starts at left guard and 37 starts at center.

We wish Price the best with his health and in his retirement from the NFL!