Patriots Sign Fourth-Round WR Javon Baker

The New England Patriots announced they signed fourth-round WR Javon Baker to a rookie contract on Friday.
New England has now signed four picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Drake Maye
|QB
|2
|Ja’Lynn Polk
|WR
|3
|Caedan Wallace
|OT
|4
|Layden Robinson
|OG
|4
|Javon Baker
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Marcellas Dial
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|Signed
|7
|Jaheim Bell
|TE
|Signed
Baker, 22, originally played at Alabama before transferring to Central Florida. He was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2023.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Chargers WR Josh Palmer.
In two seasons with Alabama and two with Central Florida, Baker appeared in 48 games and made 24 starts. He caught 117 passes for 2,051 yards (17.5 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.
