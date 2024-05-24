Patriots Sign Fourth-Round WR Javon Baker

The New England Patriots announced they signed fourth-round WR Javon Baker to a rookie contract on Friday.

Patriots sign 2024 fourth-round draft pick WR Javon Baker: https://t.co/UdyZImko9S pic.twitter.com/6JKRkLefjz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 24, 2024

New England has now signed four picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Drake Maye QB 2 Ja’Lynn Polk WR 3 Caedan Wallace OT 4 Layden Robinson OG 4 Javon Baker WR Signed 6 Marcellas Dial CB Signed 6 Joe Milton III QB Signed 7 Jaheim Bell TE Signed

Baker, 22, originally played at Alabama before transferring to Central Florida. He was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2023.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Chargers WR Josh Palmer.

In two seasons with Alabama and two with Central Florida, Baker appeared in 48 games and made 24 starts. He caught 117 passes for 2,051 yards (17.5 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.