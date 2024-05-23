Raiders Reworked DE Maxx Crosby’s Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders have reworked DE Maxx Crosby‘s contract, according to Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that Crosby will earn a $6 million raise in 2024. The team also moved an additional $1.2 million into 2025.

Crosby, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Crosby appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 90 tackles, 14.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and two pass defenses.