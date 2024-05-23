Packers Sign Second-Round LB Edgerrin Cooper 

The Green Bay Packers announced they signed second-round LB Edgerrin Cooper to a rookie contract.

Green Bay has just two remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 1 25 Jordan Morgan OL 2 45 Edgerrin Cooper LB Signed 2 58 Javon Bullard S 3 88 MarShawn Lloyd RB Signed 3 91 Ty’Ron Hopper LB Signed 4 111 Evan Williams S Signed 5 163 Jacob Monk C Signed 5 169 Kitan Oladapo S Signed 6 202 Travis Glover OT Signed 7 245 Michael Pratt QB Signed 7 255 Kalen King CB Signed

Cooper, 22, was a two-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

The No. 45 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $8,598,920 contract that includes a $3,073,760 signing bonus and will carry a $1,563,440 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd.

During his four-year college career, Cooper appeared in 45 games and recorded 204 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 10 pass defenses.