Packers Sign Second-Round LB Edgerrin Cooper 

The Green Bay Packers announced they signed second-round LB Edgerrin Cooper to a rookie contract.
Green Bay has just two remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|25
|Jordan Morgan
|OL
|2
|45
|Edgerrin Cooper
|LB
|Signed
|2
|58
|Javon Bullard
|S
|3
|88
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|Signed
|3
|91
|Ty’Ron Hopper
|LB
|Signed
|4
|111
|Evan Williams
|S
|Signed
|5
|163
|Jacob Monk
|C
|Signed
|5
|169
|Kitan Oladapo
|S
|Signed
|6
|202
|Travis Glover
|OT
|Signed
|7
|245
|Michael Pratt
|QB
|Signed
|7
|255
|Kalen King
|CB
|Signed
Cooper, 22, was a two-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2023.
The No. 45 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $8,598,920 contract that includes a $3,073,760 signing bonus and will carry a $1,563,440 cap figure for the 2024 season.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd.
During his four-year college career, Cooper appeared in 45 games and recorded 204 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 10 pass defenses.
