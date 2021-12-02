Saints RB Alvin Kamara & Both Starting Tackles Out For Thursday Night

According to Ian Rapoport, Saints RB Alvin Kamara, LT Terron Armstead and RT Ryan Ramczyk will all miss Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys.

All three are dealing with knee injuries and all three have been out for a few games now. It’s a big blow to the Saints, as those are probably their three best remaining offensive players.

Kamara, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. Kamara was in the final year of his four-year, $3.85 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million in September of last year.

He’s set to make base salaries of $2 million this season, $5.5 million in 2022, and $9.4 million in 2023.

In 2021, Kamara has appeared in eight games and recorded 146 rushing attempts for 530 yards (3.6 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 32 receptions for 310 yards (9.7 YPC) and four touchdowns.

Armstead, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He’s in the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and stands to make a base salary of $10.15 million in 2021.

In 2021, Armstead has appeared in seven games for the Saints, making seven starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 17 offensive tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

Ramczyk, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.891 million contract when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

Ramcyzk was set to make $11.064 million for the 2021 season on the fifth-year option when the Saints signed him to a five-year, $96 million extension.

In 2021, Ramczyk has appeared in nine games for the Saints, making nine starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 7 offensive tackle out of 81 qualifying players.