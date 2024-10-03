Saints RB Kendre Miller Returns To Practice

According to Nick Underhill, Saints RB Kendre Miller returned to practice on Thursday following a stint on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Miller suffered the hamstring injury during training camp and has been out for the entire regular season to this point. He will likely slot in alongside RB Jamaal Williams as a backup to RB Alvin Kamara.

Miller, 22, hails from Mount Enterprise, Texas, and was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Saints used the No. 71 overall pick in the third round on Miller in 2023.

Miller signed a four-year, $5,654,319 rookie contract that includes a $1,112,232 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,285,071 in 2024.

In 2023, Miller appeared in eight games for the Saints and rushed 41 times for 156 yards (3.8 YPC) and a touchdown to go with 10 catches for 117 yards (11.7 YPC).