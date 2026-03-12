Saints Re-Signing OL Dillon Radunz To Two-Year Extension

The New Orleans Saints are re-signing OL Dillon Radunz to a two-year extension, according to Katherine Terrell.

Radunz became a starter at left guard last year for New Orleans.

Radunz, 27, was a second-round pick by the Titans out of North Dakota State back in 2021. He finished up a four-year rookie contract with the team worth $6,326,873 which included a $1,961,364 signing bonus.

He made a base salary of $1.52 million in 2024 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a one-year deal with New Orleans.

In 2025, Radunz started 15 games for the Saints at left guard.