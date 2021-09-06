Saints Re-Signing WR Chris Hogan & QB Trevor Siemian

Mike Garafolo reports the Saints are re-signing WR Chris Hogan and QB Trevor Siemian.

According to Garafolo, the Saints planned on bringing both players back after initially cutting them last week.

Hogan, 32, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth back in 2011. He had brief stints with the Giants and Dolphins before signing with the Bills during the 2012 season.

Buffalo brought Hogan back on exclusive rights deals for the next two seasons before the Patriots signed him away as a restricted free agent in 2016. In 2019, Hogan agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers.

Hogan signed with the Jets back in August of last year but he was later released from injured reserve. He’s currently playing in the Premiere Lacrosse League.

For his career, Hogan has appeared in 110 games for the Bills, Patriots, Panthers and Jets and caught 216 passes for 2,795 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns.

Siemian, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015. Denver traded him to the Vikings in 2018 for a fifth-round pick.

Siemian played out the final year of his four-year, $2.33 million contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Jets worth $2 million.

He was later brought in by the Titans in 2020 to compete for the backup quarterback job but was eventually waived and added to the team’s practice squad.

The Saints later signed Siemian to their active roster and practice squad last year before he re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason.

For his career, Siemian has completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 5,689 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions over the course of 27 games. He also rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown.