Saints Release DT Jaleel Johnson

According to Field Yates, the Saints have released DT Jaleel Johnson on Thursday.

The move makes space on the roster for QB KJ Costello, who adds a bit of quarterback depth to get through camp.

Johnson, 27, was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career and signed on with the Texans in 2020.

He was among the Texans’ final roster cuts and had a brief stint with the Saints before rejoining Houston for the 2021 season. He returned to New Orleans on a one-year deal for 2022.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Texans and recorded 23 total tackles.