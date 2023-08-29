Saints Releasing CB Bradley Roby

According to Jordan Schultz, the Saints are releasing veteran CB Bradley Roby.

He previously reported that Roby was drawing some trade interest but it apparently wasn’t that serious.

Roby wished Saints fans goodbye on Twitter and also had some pointed words for his former team.

Cutting costs at all cost might just cost you in the end 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Bradley Roby (@BradRoby_1) August 29, 2023

He was due a base salary of $3 million and had two years left on his deal. Cutting Roby saves the Saints $1.6 million in cap space with $2.4 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.

Roby, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos from 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.95 million rookie contract when the Broncos picked up his fifth-year option.

Roby made a base salary of $8.526 million for the 2018 season and was allowed to leave as an unrestricted free agent by Denver. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Texans before returning to Houston on a three-year, $36 million contract in 2020.

The Saints traded third and sixth-round picks to acquire Roby in 2021. New Orleans reworked Roby’s contract last offseason before signing him to an extension in March.

In 2022, Roby appeared in 13 games for the Saints and recorded 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries and five pass deflections.