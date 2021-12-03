Saints Restructure RT Ryan Ramczyk’s Contract For Cap Space

The New Orleans Saints have restructured the contract of RT Ryan Ramczyk for cap space, according to Field Yates.

The Saints specifically converted a part of Ramczyk’s base salary into a fully guaranteed roster bonus that is paid out in 2022, which created $241,608 of 2021 cap room.

Yates mentions that the rash of injuries the Saints have dealt with this year forced them to create additional cap space to get through the season.

Ramczyk, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.891 million contract when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

Ramcyzk was set to make $11.064 million for the 2021 season on the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $96 million extension with the Saints this past summer.

In 2021, Ramczyk appeared in nine games for the Saints, making nine starts at right tackle.