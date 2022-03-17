Saints Restructured Four Players, Are Now At Nearly $30M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Saints have restructured the contracts of QB Taysom Hill, LB Demario Davis, CB Bradley Roby and S Malcolm Jenkins.

He adds this now puts New Orleans at $29.9 million in available cap space, which is plenty to make a major move or two in the coming weeks.

New Orleans is one of the teams in the running to trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson and would need $35 million in space initially to absorb his base salary. They also would still like to bring back LT Terron Armstead, which won’t be cheap.

Even if they miss out on those two, this gives the Saints plenty of room to make other splashes in free agency.

Hill, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Saints.

Hill has played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving a restricted tender from the Saints last year. New Orleans signed Hill to a two-year deal worth $21 million a month later.

Hill’s deal was set to void before the 2022 season, leaving him with an $8.9 million dead cap hit. The team just gave Hill a sizable contract extension.

In 2021, Hill appeared in 12 games for the Saints and completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 978 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 70 times for 374 yards and five touchdowns, with four receptions on six targets for 52 yards.