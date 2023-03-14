Saints Restructured RB Alvin Kamara & CB Marshon Lattimore’s Deals

Nick Underhill reports that Saints RB Alvin Kamara and CB Marshon Lattimore have restructured their contracts to clear some cap space for this offseason.

Per Field Yates, the total amount from the two players is around $19 million taking into account the $10 million they also picked up via restructuring DE Cameron Jordan on Monday.

Kamara, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. Kamara was in the final year of his four-year, $3.85 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He’s set to make a base salary of $9.4 million in 2023.

In 2022, Kamara appeared in 15 games for the Saints and rushed for 897 yards on 223 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 57 receptions for 490 yards receiving and four touchdowns.