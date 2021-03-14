Saints Rework Taysom Hill’s Contract To Create $7.5M Of Cap Room

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints are restructuring QB Taysom Hill’s contract to create $7.5 million cap room.

According to Schefter, Hill signing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, but all of the years are voidable.

Hill’s contract numbers this year include a $9.686 million signing bonus, a $1.439 million guaranteed roster bonus and a $1.034 million guaranteed base salary along with incentives.

The expectation is that the Saints will re-sign Jameis Winston this offseason, which sets up for an interesting competition between Winston and Hill this summer.

Hill, 30, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Saints.

Hill has played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving a restricted tender from the Saints last year. New Orleans later signed Hill to a two-year deal worth $21 million a month later.

In 2020, Hill appeared in all 16 games for the Saints and completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 928 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 457 yards and eight touchdowns.