Saints Rule Out QB Derek Carr With Shoulder Injury

Update: Ian Rapoport reports that Carr is being taken to a local hospital to undergo additional testing for injuries, including internal injuries, after already having x-rays taken at the stadium.

Per Adam Schefter, the Saints have officially ruled out QB Derek Carr due to a shoulder injury he sustained on Sunday against the Packers.

Carr was originally listed as questionable to return after coming up injured on a sack by Packers DE Rashan Gary.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

The Raiders released Carr and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2023, Carr has appeared in three games for the Saints and completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 533 yards. He has also thrown for one touchdown and two interceptions.

We will have more news on Carr as it becomes available.