Saints Sign CB Rejzohn Wright To Futures Deal

The New Orleans Saints have signed CB Rejzohn Wright to a futures contract, per Nick Underhill.

Futures deals are essentially training camp invites that secure these players a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to compete for a spot on the team.

Wright, 23, was a two-year starter at Oregon State, earning honorable mention All-PAC 12 as a junior and first-team all-conference as a senior.

He signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft but was among their cuts coming out of the preseason.

He had a stint with the Raiders on the practice squad earlier this season.

During his three years at Oregon State, Wright appeared in 31 games with 23 starts, recording 92 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, four interceptions and 21 pass deflections.