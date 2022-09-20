Saints Sign G Yasir Durant To PS, Release G Drew Desjarlais

The New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday they have signed G Yasir Durant to the practice squad and released G Drew Desjarlais in a corresponding move.

New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:

C/G Josh Andrews DE Taco Charlton DB DaMarcus Fields DB Vincent Gray TE J.P. Holtz DT Jordan Jackson TE Lucas Krull WR Kirk Merritt DT Christian Ringo LB Nephi Sewell WR/RS Rashid Shaheed LB Eric Wilson QB Jake Luton RB Latavius Murray DB Tre Swilling G Yasir Durant

Durant, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in April of 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs and made the team as a rookie.

The Chiefs traded Durant to the Patriots coming out of the preseason in 2021 for a seventh-round pick. The Patriots waived him almost exactly a year later in 2022.

For his career, Durant has appeared in 19 games for the Chiefs and Patriots and made two starts.