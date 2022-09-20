Saints Sign G Yasir Durant To PS, Release G Drew Desjarlais

The New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday they have signed G Yasir Durant to the practice squad and released G Drew Desjarlais in a corresponding move.
New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:
- C/G Josh Andrews
- DE Taco Charlton
- DB DaMarcus Fields
- DB Vincent Gray
- TE J.P. Holtz
- DT Jordan Jackson
- TE Lucas Krull
- WR Kirk Merritt
- DT Christian Ringo
- LB Nephi Sewell
- WR/RS Rashid Shaheed
- LB Eric Wilson
- QB Jake Luton
- RB Latavius Murray
- DB Tre Swilling
- G Yasir Durant
Durant, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in April of 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs and made the team as a rookie.
The Chiefs traded Durant to the Patriots coming out of the preseason in 2021 for a seventh-round pick. The Patriots waived him almost exactly a year later in 2022.
For his career, Durant has appeared in 19 games for the Chiefs and Patriots and made two starts.
