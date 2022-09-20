Saints Sign G Yasir Durant To PS, Release G Drew Desjarlais

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday they have signed G Yasir Durant to the practice squad and released G Drew Desjarlais in a corresponding move. 

New Orleans’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. C/G Josh Andrews
  2. DE Taco Charlton
  3. DB DaMarcus Fields
  4. DB Vincent Gray
  5. TE J.P. Holtz
  6. DT Jordan Jackson
  7. TE Lucas Krull
  8. WR Kirk Merritt
  9. DT Christian Ringo
  10. LB Nephi Sewell
  11. WR/RS Rashid Shaheed
  12. LB Eric Wilson
  13. QB Jake Luton
  14. RB Latavius Murray
  15. DB Tre Swilling 
  16. G Yasir Durant

Durant, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in April of 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs and made the team as a rookie. 

The Chiefs traded Durant to the Patriots coming out of the preseason in 2021 for a seventh-round pick. The Patriots waived him almost exactly a year later in 2022. 

For his career, Durant has appeared in 19 games for the Chiefs and Patriots and made two starts. 

