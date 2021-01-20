Saints Sign LB Wynton McManis To Futures Contract

The New Orleans Saints officially signed LB Wynton McManis to a futures contract on Wednesday.

Here’s the updated list of futures signing for the Saints:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

McManis, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2016. He later signed a three-year contract with the 49ers, but was waived during the preseason.

McManis was on and off of the 49ers’ roster during the 2016 season before eventually being cut loose a year later. From there, he signed on with the Calgary Stampeders and spent three seasons in Canada.

The Saints signed McManis to a contract in August only to cut him loose a few weeks later.

During his three-year with Calgary, McManis recorded 104 tackles, four sacks, and four forced fumbles over the course of 43 games.