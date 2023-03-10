Saints Signing DB J.T. Gray To Three-Year, $9.6M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are signing DB J.T. Gray to a three-year contract worth $9.6 million that includes $2.4 million to sign.
The contract also has an additional $500,000 per year in play-time incentives, which means the contract can max out at $11.1 million.
Gray, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.
Gray managed to make the Saints’ active roster as a rookie but was later released and signed to their practice squad. The Saints brought him back on a futures contract and he’s been in New Orleans ever since.
In 2022, Gray appeared in 14 games for the Saints and recorded 12 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!