Saints Signing DB J.T. Gray To Three-Year, $9.6M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are signing DB J.T. Gray to a three-year contract worth $9.6 million that includes $2.4 million to sign.

The contract also has an additional $500,000 per year in play-time incentives, which means the contract can max out at $11.1 million.

Gray, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Gray managed to make the Saints’ active roster as a rookie but was later released and signed to their practice squad. The Saints brought him back on a futures contract and he’s been in New Orleans ever since.

In 2022, Gray appeared in 14 games for the Saints and recorded 12 tackles and 2.5 sacks.