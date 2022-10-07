Saints Starting QB Andy Dalton In Week 5

Saints coach Dennis Allen officially announced Friday that QB Andy Dalton will start again for them in Week.

Jameis Winston is listed as doubtful this week after not practicing all week.

Dalton, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft as a backup. The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract for the 2021 season as their starter before eventually turning to rookie Justin Fields.

Dalton joined the Saints this past March on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Dalton has appeared in one game for the Saints and completed 71.4 percent for 236 yards and a touchdown.