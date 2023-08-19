Saints TE Jimmy Graham Taken Into Custody After Experiencing ‘Medical Episode’

Update:

The Saints issued the following statement regarding TE Jimmy Graham explaining that the circumstance that led to his arrest was related to a “medical episode” believed to be related to a seizure last night.

Statement from the New Orleans Saints: pic.twitter.com/k3D0QiVvbN — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 19, 2023

TMZ Sports reports that Saints TE Jimmy Graham was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance Friday night.

Graham was also arrested for resisting arrest.

According to the report, police saw Graham wandering in traffic after responding to a call about a suspicious person acting erratically near a southern California resort.

Graham has since been released from custody.

Graham, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2010. He spent five years in New Orleans before he was traded to the Seahawks in return for C Max Unger and a first-round pick.

Graham played out the final year of his four-year, $40 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Packers in 2018.

He was set to make a $7,450,000 base salary in 2020 when he was released by Green Bay and signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Bears soon after. He agreed to a restructured deal in 2021.

Graham sat out the 2022 season before returning to the Saints last month.

For his career, Graham has appeared in 184 games and caught 713 passes for 8,506 yards and 85 touchdowns over the course of 12 seasons.