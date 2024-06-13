Saints TE Juwan Johnson Targeting Week 1 Return Following Foot Surgery

According to Nick Underhill, Saints TE Juwan Johnson suffered a lower leg injury and is expected to miss some time.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds Johnson is scheduled to have foot surgery next week that will sideline him for “a while,” but the belief is he will be back for the start of the season.

Johnson, 27, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2020, converting from wide receiver to tight end.

He was waived coming out of training camp and spent the season bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster.

Johnson re-signed with the Saints for the 2022 season on a one-year contract. He then signed a two-year, $12 million extension before the 2023 season.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Saints and caught 37 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns.